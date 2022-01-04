Nearly 6,000 NGOs Lose FCRA Licence: What Does it Mean? Why is it Important?

When it comes to registrations and renewals, much of the process is unwritten, people who work on these matters explained to The Quint.



The process for both takes a long time, and applicants try to work with the MHA and other ministries to ensure that their applications are accepted and any issues resolved.

The refusal to renew a registration is different from a cancellation or even a suspension of an FCRA registration, as it does not require a violation of the FCRA. Unlike refusal of registration or cancellation of licence, there is also no specific appeal process under the FCRA.

However, since the government is supposed to provide reasons for this, it does mean that it is possible to file a writ petition in a court of law against this decision – though experts advise that this is unlikely to help unless there has been some gross misapplication of the law by the government.

The most logical option is, therefore, likely to be to just file a fresh application for FCRA registration. Although perception-wise a refusal to renew is considered as bad as a cancellation, the consequences are not quite as serious.