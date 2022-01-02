Revoking FCRA Licence Will Hurt Our Funding, Humanitarian Work, Says Oxfam India

This announcement comes a few days after MHA refused to renew the FCRA license of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after the Home Ministry revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of Oxfam India, the group issued a statement on Sunday, 2 January, which said that the decision to refuse the renewal of the licence would hurt its funding from abroad, which it needed to continue humanitarian and social work in 16 states.
Oxfam India tweeted, "We have been working in public interest with the government, communities, and frontline workers for decades. This decision by the MHA will severely hamper these collaborations, through which we were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis."
The statement added, "The MHA’s refusal to renew FCRA registration will not reduce our commitment to serve vulnerable communities and uphold values enshrined in the Indian constitution. We will urge the MHA to lift the funding restrictions, so that we can continue our humanitarian efforts."
This announcement comes a few days after the MHA refused to renew the FCRA licence of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)