Explained: Here’s All You Need To Know About Single-Use Plastic Ban in India

India will see a countrywide ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, from July 1, 2022.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, on 12 August 2021 itself but the ban will be implemented this month onwards.

The government says this ban will help curb pollution caused by littered and unmanaged plastic waste and phase out single-use plastic items by 2022.

So, here is everything you need to know about this ban.