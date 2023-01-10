Why Were Chanda, Deepak Kochhar Granted Bail in the ICICI-Videocon Case?

The Bombay High Court granted former ICICI Bank CEO and Managing Director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar interim bail in the alleged Videocon loan fraud case, on Monday, 9 January.

The division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice PK Chavan also chided the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the arrest, stating that it was not done in accordance with the law and that it was "casual and mechanical" and "clearly without application of mind".

The CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kocchar on 23 December 2022, for their alleged involvement in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case and had sent them to judicial custody.

Why did the High Court now approve their release on interim bail? On what grounds? And what next? Keep reading.