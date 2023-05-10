Explained: 2023 Asia Cup Likely To Be Moved From Pakistan to Sri Lanka, but Why?

To put it simply, and briefly – because India were unwilling to travel to the neighbouring nation for the competition.

Now, let’s focus on the sequence of events.

Back in October 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah announced that India will not be going to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and subsequently, it has to be relocated to a neutral venue.

“I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue. A neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” he said.