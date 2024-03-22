What is the 'Excise Policy Scam' in Which Delhi CM Kejriwal Has Been Arrested?

The Delhi excise policy scam case stems from a report submitted by Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, hinting at potential procedural irregularities in the policy's formulation. Soon after the said report, the liquor policy was withdrawn by the Delhi government.

The report accused the then Excise Minister Manish Sisodia of making "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" and contended that the implementation of the new policy led to financial losses for the government, while certain leaders and ministers affiliated with the AAP allegedly received kickbacks.

Two separate cases, one initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another focusing on suspected money laundering being probed by the ED, were filed.

The investigation was initially handled by the CBI, resulting in Sisodia's arrest in February 2023. Subsequently, the ED assumed responsibility for exploring potential money laundering aspects of the policy.