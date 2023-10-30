ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November in connection with the excise policy case.
Politics
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal

|

(Photo: Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arvind Kejriwal</p></div>
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 October, summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November for questioning in connection with the state's excise policy case.

Sisodia denied bail: The summons was issued on the same day the Supreme Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

"It's clear that Centre's only goal is to finish AAP," party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, as per news agency PTI. "For this, they are leaving no stone unturned, including creating a fake case. The idea is to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and destroy the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhvi reiterated the claim, stating that "BJP wants to dismantle AAP by falsely accusing the AAP leaders in ED cases. But BJP should realise that AAP workers and ministers are dedicated to working for the people."

Kejriwal had been summoned for questioning in the same case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April. Apart from Sisodia, party leader Sanjay Singh was also arrested on 5 October.

Also ReadSC Rejects AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Published: 30 Oct 2023,09:59 PM IST

