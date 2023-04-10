Amit Shah Launches 'Vibrant Villages Prog' in Arunachal: Why Is It Significant?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 10 April, launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo village, which is situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Shah is on a two-day visit of the northeastern state and will be inaugurating a number of projects in the region, including nine micro hydel plants constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme.'

Apart from this, the home minister will also unveil Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects and interact with soldiers and local residents.