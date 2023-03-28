‘Two Sessions’ Later, India-China Partnership Might Usher in New Age Diplomacy

China’s ‘two sessions’ – the congregation of its two topmost deliberative bodies namely, the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top advisory body, recently concluded in Beijing.

The purpose of the two sessions is as much to deliberate the key issues as it is to endorse the decisions of the Communist Party that have either been already approved or are under implementation. The NPC session unanimously elected the Communist Party of China's (CPC) General Secretary Xi Jinping as the president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) for the third term, a decision that was under no doubt following the 20th Party Congress held in October 2022.

The agenda of the two sessions concerned the appointments of key officials, party and state institutional reforms, key policy priorities such as food security, high-quality development, and self-reliance in critical and core technology, among others. However, apart from many micro developments, three broad policy ‘contradictions’ become apparent that are worth mentioning and discussing.