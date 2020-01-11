Court Discharges Ex-IAF Wing Commander Booked for Posing as Amit Shah On Call

Update: After the hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on 16 March, discharged the petitioners (Dr Chandresh Kumar Shukla and former Air Force Wing Commander Kuldeep Singh Vaghela) in the case and quashed the chargesheet emanating from the FIR.

The court cited the prosecution’s inability to provide sufficient evidence against the petitioners and concluded that the evidence available was “mostly based on hearsay.”