'Extremely Scary': Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Her Deepfake Video

"Something like this is honestly, extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers, who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," Rashmika added.

From veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, many have expressed their concern regarding the deepfake video.