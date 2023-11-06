Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Goes Viral; Amitabh Bachchan Calls for Legal Action

Union Minister for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also responded to the post on X.

He said, “Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023, it is a legal obligation for platforms to: ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND, ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs. If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved persons under provisions of IPC [Indian Penal Code].

"Deepfakes are the latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms,” he added.