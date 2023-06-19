Generative AI Images Are Deceiving Everyone. We Made a Cheatsheet To Debunk Them

A reverse image search on the viral picture can often lead to the original source. A search can open up a lot of possibilities.

It might lead you a sharper or a better version of the image which can further be used to search for the source.

It can also direct you to similar images available on the internet.

It can also help in finding older posts carrying the same image and news reports (if any).

The search can be performed using Google Lens or can also be done using InVID WeVerify, a Google Chrome extension.

Watch the video below where we explain in detail how to perform a reverse image search.