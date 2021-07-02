Varun Dhawan Makes Chris Pratt Dance to Tan Tana Tan, Invites Him to India

Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt sat down for a quick interview on the latter’s new sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, that's released on Amazon Prime Video. The two actors talked about the film, Bollywood, and their mutual love for MMA.

Varun Dhawan expressed how he has loved Pratt’s work since his days on Parks and Recreation. The Hollywood star reminisced the beginning of his career and how he would have to struggle to get an audition.

Talking about the title of the film, the Hollywood star had to say that “Tomorrow as an idea is a coming era. The film is a big fun action-adventure that takes place in 2021 as well as in 2051. So, this war is being raged against the invading alien forces, though it takes place 30 years away.”