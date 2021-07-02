Review: Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War' is Plagued by Aliens and Unoriginality

Things kick off in 2021 where the soldiers from the future make their entry in dramatic fashion, invading the football pitch in the middle of a World Cup game to announce the fate that mankind faces. In a set-piece which will surely have audiences flinching and wincing, Miami is overrun by “white spikes” pouring into the streets. The tension swells with Lorne Balfe’s ascending score. If A Quiet Place makes every single sound stressful, The Tomorrow War revels in the noise of blockbuster mayhem. Yet, it can’t eclipse the benchmark set by Edge of Tomorrow, which sees Tom Cruise thwart an alien invasion using time travel. Speaking of which, the time travel conceit here is nowhere near as ingenious.

And no CGI wizardry or chiselled abs can save The Tomorrow War from an unavoidable truth: it’s what Martin Scorsese described as cinema “reduced to its lowest common denominator: content.” No wonder Universal offloaded the film to Amazon, because it doesn’t demand an investment beyond breezy distraction.

Pratt spoke of the original script being so dark it made “Children of Men look like a comedy.” So McKay wanted to buoy it up into a four-quadrant movie which wasn’t all “hopeless dystopia.” Had it fully committed to its 90s silliness, The Tomorrow War could have been the Independence Day for the climate change generation. The film’s ending potentially ensures there won’t be a sequel and a whole new franchise to boot. Hiding therein is perhaps an incidental truth, a more urgent message: with climate change, we don’t get second chances.

Rating: 1.5 Quints out of 5

(The Tomorrow War is now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.)