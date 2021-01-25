Wild Card Contestant Sonali Phogat Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 14'

Sonali Phogat, one of the wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 14, was evicted from the show on Sunday, 24 January. Host Salman Khan was not present in the latest episode, therefore last season's winner Sidharth Shukla conducted the elimination. Sonali was nominated along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.
In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth said that the elimination was going to be interesting as the nominated contestants had to solve a puzzle. The puzzle consisted of pieces of their faces buried in a sand pit, and they had to put it together.
Sonali, Rahul, Nikki and Rubina solve the puzzle, and each of them notices a piece missing. Vikas Gupta is summoned to get a box containing the missing pieces.
Rahul, Nikki and Rubina get their final pieces, leaving Sonali alone. This results in her elimination. After the announcement, Sonali breaks down and hugs Rahul. She also extends her wishes to Aly Goni. Aly promises to go on a date with her once he exits the Bigg Boss house.
