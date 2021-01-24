Rahul vs Rubina: Facts Behind the 'Bigg Boss' 14 Press Conference

On Saturday, 23 January, Bigg Boss 14 contestants were grilled by the media persons during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The housemates had to answer the questions in pairs. First pair to go up were Rahul and Rubina. The Quint was present at the press conference and had a question for Rahul. We asked him why he chose to stay silent when his friend Aly would bully, dominate and intimidate others, even when he has constantly claimed that Rubina is dominating and has superiority complex. Is it because he has issues with a strong opiniated woman standing against him?

After the episode went on-air, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's fans criticized the reporter for asking the question.

So we though we will tell you the facts behind the press being called to question the Bigg Boss contestants.