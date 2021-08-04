Watch: Rekha Appears in the Promo of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Rekha makes an appearance in the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Veteran actor Rekha in the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

(Photo Courtesy: Star Plus)

Veteran actor Rekha has shot a promo for the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The video shared by the channel shows Rekha speaking about love. She also hints at a past event resurfacing. It's not clear whether Rekha will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode too.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows a police officer Virat, who marries someone in order to honour the promise made to her dying father. However, when Virat's former partner re-enters his life, he finds himself in a difficult situation.

Published: 04 Aug 2021,02:57 PM IST
