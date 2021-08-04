Watch: Rekha Appears in the Promo of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Veteran actor Rekha in the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
(Photo Courtesy: Star Plus)
Veteran actor Rekha has shot a promo for the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The video shared by the channel shows Rekha speaking about love. She also hints at a past event resurfacing. It's not clear whether Rekha will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode too.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows a police officer Virat, who marries someone in order to honour the promise made to her dying father. However, when Virat's former partner re-enters his life, he finds himself in a difficult situation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Aug 2021,02:57 PM IST