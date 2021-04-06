Rekha's Savage Reply on Question About Falling for a Married Man
Recently, on the sets of Indian Idol 12, an interesting conversation came up about falling for a married man. Rekha, who is a guest judge on the show had an amazing take on the same.
It started when host Jai Bhanushali, talking about someone else while making a joke said, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?).”
To this, Rekha promptly replied, "Mujhe Puchiye (Ask me)". It took everyone a couple of seconds to get the joke Rekha was referring to, but as soon as they understood it, everyone burst into a fit of laughter. Judge Neha Kakkar started laughing along with the contestants, and Judge Vishal Dadlani got up ang gave her a standing ovation.
She followed this by saying, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)".
Watch the clip here:
As soon as the video broke on the internet, people were amused by Rekha's joke and didn't wait to praise her:
We are loving the enthusiasm with which the joke was cracked!
Earlier, it was on this show that Rekha gifted Neha Kakkar a 'shagun ki saree'
