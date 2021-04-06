Rekha's Savage Reply on Question About Falling for a Married Man

It started when host Jai Bhanushali, talking about someone else while making a joke said, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?).”

To this, Rekha promptly replied, "Mujhe Puchiye (Ask me)". It took everyone a couple of seconds to get the joke Rekha was referring to, but as soon as they understood it, everyone burst into a fit of laughter. Judge Neha Kakkar started laughing along with the contestants, and Judge Vishal Dadlani got up ang gave her a standing ovation.

She followed this by saying, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)".

Watch the clip here: