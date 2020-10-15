TRP Scam: BARC Temporarily Suspends Ratings of News Channels

BARC India has taken this decision in light of the recent TRP scam.

In light of the recent TRP scam, BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) Board has decided to suspend publishing the weekly individual ratings for news channels with immediate effect.

The statement adds that the exercise is expected to take around eight to twelve weeks. "This exercise would cover all Hindi, Regional, English news and Business news channels with immediate effect. Therefore, starting with the ‘News Genre’, BARC will cease publishing the weekly individual ratings for news channels during the exercise. This exercise is expected to take around 8-12 weeks, including validation and testing under the supervision of BARCs Tech Comm".

BARC adds that while individual data for news channels might not be available, it will "provide estimates for the overall news genre every week by state and language".

The statement also adds that by not providing some variables such as "impressions, daily research, average time spent, cumulative reach and rating percentage" viewer movement and Behavioural Track Analysis will not be possible to gauge.

"However, the above details will be available at a genre level", the statement reads.