Why the Roots of the TRP ‘Scam’ Go Deeper & Wider Than We Know

Mumbai Police, on 8 October, named Republic TV as an accused in rigging the TRP meters and bribing households.

In the context of television in India, three letters – TRP – have gained a rather dubious reputation over the years. Television Rating Points or TRP was often synonymous with a compromise in the quality of television content. However, since Mumbai Police’s press conference, which named Republic TV as having tampered with TRP measurement system, the news has touched a raw nerve among the news channels.

As the nation wanted to know what exactly the whole controversy was, primetime debates across channels had a variety of answers – a “scam”, “scandal”, “dhokha”, “cheating”, “saazish”, “fraud”, “racket”, “chori” and “vishwasghaat”.