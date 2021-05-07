Here's the List of Confirmed Contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to go on the floors soon, and most of the contestants has been finalized. Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya have confirmed their participation on the show. Like the past few seasons, the show will feature Rohit Shetty as the host. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is set in Cape Town, South Africa. Actors Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are also part of the list this year.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Famous for her role in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka earlier participated in and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Husband Vivek Dahiya wrote a heartfelt note on social media ahead of her departure to Cape Town which read, "Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed."
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani recently shared a picture taking his mother's blessings before he left for Cape Town to shoot for the show. He is known for his roles in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Naagin. He participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and hosted two seasons of Dance Deewane.
Rahul Vaidya
Singer Rahul Vaidya has a history of reality show appearances. He was the second runner-up on the first season of Indian Idol, and was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 14. After being the show's first runner-up, Vaidya is all set for his next reality show stint with Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli placed as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14 and was the youngest contestant in the show's history. She revealed that she was excited to join the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi because it was her brother's dream. "So this one I am just doing for him. It was his dream," she said.
Abhinav Shukla
Model and TV actor Abhinav Shukla entered Bigg Boss 14 with wife Rubina Dilaik who went on to win the show. Shukla played roles in shows like Geet and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and was one of the contestants on season 1 of Survivor India. He recently revealed that he wished wife Rubina had recovered from COVID before he had to leave for Cape Town but assured she wants him to have fun.
Vishal Aditya Singh
After appearing on shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Sasural Simar Ka, he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with Madhurima Tuli. He was also embroiled in controversy after he entered the Bigg Boss house in season 13 as a wild card contestant.
Aastha Gill
Singer Aastha Gill gained popularity with her single DJ Wale Babu featuring Indian rapper Badshah. Her song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from Khoobsurat became a wildly popular dance number. Gill is looking forward to facing her fears in the stunt-based reality show. "When I got the call to be part of this show, the first thought was how would I face my fears of insects and animals. But then that's what kicked me to be part of it and overcome those fears," she said.
Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen, of Baal Veer fame, will be the youngest contestant on the show. She doesn't, however, believe that her age will put her at an disadvantage. "According to me, everything has its set of pros and cons. However, I feel honoured to be the youngest female contestant in the history of the show. All the other contestants will be senior to me, and I’m sure I’ll get to learn a lot," she said.
Sana Makbul
After a career in modelling, Sana started her acting career with TV shows and advertisements. She is known the role of Lavanya Kashyap in the serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? She was a contestant on the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva in 2009. Speaking to Bollywoodlife, Sana revealed that she didn't hesitate to accept the opportunity to appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and has been preparing for it with the basic training she can access at home.
Sourabh Raj Jain
The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor has also been confirmed as a participant on the show. He is popular for his mythological roles including that of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. He and his wife Riddhima were also one of the couples on Nach Baliye 9.
Varun Sood
MTV Roadies gangleader Varun Sood recently left for Cape Town to shoot for the show. Wishing him luck, partner Divya Agarwal recently posted a picture with him and wrote that she can't wait to ‘ see scorpions and snakes on you'.
Mahek Chahal
Chahal marked her debut with Nayee Padosan in 2003, and also appeared in supporting roles in Wanted and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. On the non fictional front, she was a contestant on the Norwegian reality television show Fristet, Bigg Boss 5 and the spin-off Bigg Boss Halla Bol. She will join the rest of the celebrities in Cape Town as well.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 May 2021,02:36 PM IST