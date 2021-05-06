Abhinav Shares Latest Health Update on Rubina Post COVID Diagnosis

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Abhinav Shukla shared a new health update on his wife Rubina Dilaik and assured that she was 'stable' even though her condition hasn't improved.
Abhinav told Bollywoodlife, "She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions."
Rubina had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and she informed her followers on 1 May in an Instagram post. "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17 days!" She urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested," she wrote.
Rubina and Abhinav joined Bigg Boss 14 as a couple and the former won the show. Abhinav is all set to leave for Cape Town to shoot for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Earlier, he'd said he'd prefer that Rubina gets better before he had to leave for the show, "I just want Rubina to be totally fine. I have made a flow chart for her which includes the things to do in certain situations based on a person's symptoms. Once she gets better, I will be relieved and can comfortably go for the show. Thankfully, as of now she has good immunity and is fighting it well."
Bigg Boss co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli have been confirmed as participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Varun Sood also joined the list of contestants.
Published: 06 May 2021,12:44 PM IST