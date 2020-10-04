Here's The Confirmed List of 'Bigg Boss 14' Participants

Bigg Boss season 14 premiered on 3 October.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October. From singer Rahul Vaidya to South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli quite a few participants managed to clear the 'Bigg Boss Quotient' tests and enter the house. On the other hand four contestants (Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Rubina) get rejected by Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla. Here's taking a look at the contestants who are spending their time inside the house:

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya all set for Bigg Boss 14.

For people who have forgotten Rahul Vaidya, that's exactly why he has come to Bigg Boss to help you recall the Indian Idol star, who was hailed as the next Sonu Nigam.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia all set for Bigg Boss 14.

Born in Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Delhi as Neha Singh, the young actor took the stage name Pavitra Punia. She started her career with MTV’s Splitsvilla. The reality show opened up opportunities for her on the small screen. She bagged a cameo in Star Plus show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and in 2011, she went on to play the lead role in Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla. Following the success of the show, Pavitra Punia worked in several TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Daayan.

Shehzaad Deol

Shzaad Deol in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

He is a model who became popular with the reality show Ace of Space. Thanks to Shehnaaz Gill from last year, the makers of Bigg Boss have realised that a face from Punjab can work wonders for their TRPs.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla.

Abhinav Shukla started his career in the television industry with Jersey No. 10. Later he went on to play roles in Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Hitler Didi. He was part of Season 1 of Survivor India. He has directed a short film based on female-foeticide Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor starring his wife Rubina Dilaik.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is a popular face in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Born and brought up in Maharashtra, Nikki is also a model who's hoping to reach bigger heights post her appearance in Bigg Boss.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is an Indian film and television actor. He rose to fame with serials Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He appeared in the leading role of Raidhan Raj Katara (Mukhi) in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. In 2019 he was seen in the web series called Halala that premiered on Ullu and Mayanagari-City of Dreams that premiered on Hotstar.