Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Won’t Have Anyone Mess With Her Bed

Actor Pavitra Punia has not one or two but a list of warnings for her fellow contestants on Bigg Boss. She says she is not sure what she won't do in while she is in the house but "I am surely going to do something that no one has expected".

In an interview right before she entered the Bigg Boss house, Punia tells The Quint that she is quite capable of pushing people physically if things get extreme. But it's something she doesn't want to do. When it comes to doing household chores, Punia is a total sport. The actor says that she is open to doing any task - be it cleaning, cooking or washing clothes, but the initiative comes with a price - don’t expect her to do your chores for you. "I never say no to any kind of household chores but if I have to do YOUR job then get ready for taunts" says Pavitra. Watch the video to hear more from Pavitra herself.