Pawandeep Rajan From Uttarakhand Wins 'Indian Idol 12'

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 on Sunday. He won a trophy, a car and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively. They were given a cheque of ₹5 lakh each. Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro, the third and the fourth runners-up respectively, won a cheque of ₹ 3 lakh each.
The official Twitter handle of Sony TV congratulated Pawandeep on his big win. "Jinki kismat mein likhi thi jeet, jinke taaron mein likha tha khitaab, unn #IdolPawandeep ko jeet ka salaam! CONGRATULATIONS #IdolPawandeep for the epic win, you have made history! India loves you!!!", the tweet read.
Indian Idol 12 premiered in November last year. The 12-hour-long grand finale took place on Independence Day.
