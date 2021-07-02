Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why he Rejected 'Sholay'

Legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha appeared on an episode of Indian Idol 12 as guest judges. During the episode Sinha talked about rejecting Sholay and the reason behind it.

Himesh Reshammiya, one of the judges on the singing reality show, lists out lesser known facts as trivia, about the Kaala Patthar actor. When Reshammiya asked Sinha why he rejected the superhit film Sholay, he attributed it to "human error".