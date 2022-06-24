'Last 6 Months Money Pending': Taarak Mehta Actor Says, 2 Years After Quitting

Taarak Mehta Actor, Neha Mehta
(Photo: Twitter)
Actor Neha Mehta, who had left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah two years ago, revealed that she is yet to receive her pending dues from the makers of the hit show. The actor has not returned to television since and has recently finished shooting for a Gujrati film.
In an interview with Time of India, she said, “I live a very dignified life and don't believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money.”
In the same interview, she said that she does not think the web can replace TV, stating, “Web is a great alternative medium but it can never replace TV. Television has a mass following and in India people enjoy watching TV very much.”
She also openly spoke about what kind of work she was interested in, saying, "I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in on for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon."
The actor had played the role of Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 12 years but quit in 2020.
