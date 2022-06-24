'Last 6 Months Money Pending': Taarak Mehta Actor Says, 2 Years After Quitting

In the same interview, she said that she does not think the web can replace TV, stating, “Web is a great alternative medium but it can never replace TV. Television has a mass following and in India people enjoy watching TV very much.”

She also openly spoke about what kind of work she was interested in, saying, "I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in on for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon."

The actor had played the role of Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 12 years but quit in 2020.