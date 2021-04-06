'Tarak Mehta' Actor Arrested For Chain-Snatching, Theft: Report

Miraj Kapri, who had once starred in the popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was arrested in Surat for chain-snatching and theft in Mumbai, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The report states that Kapri, a small-time actor, had resorted to these activities after losing Rs 30 lakh in cricket betting and gambling. In order to repay the debt, Kapri and his friend Vaibhav Jadhav took to theft on the streets of Mumbai.

The police have reportedly recovered goods worth Rs 2.54 lakh, including gold chains, mobiles and bikes from Kapri and Jadhav.