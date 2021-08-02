Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here's Why Shweta Tiwari Gets Angry With Arjun Bijlani

For the task, Sourabh, along with Anushka Sen and Meheck Chahl, had to find keys from a cabinet full of cockroach and snakes. Sourabh took the maximum time to complete the task. Rohit Shetty then told him that he may not deserve to be evicted but he will have to leave the show as he failed the task.

Apologising to Sourabh Arjun said, "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try."

Divyanka Tripathi impressed everyone in the episode. During one of the tasks, Meheck, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka had to cross a giant swing, which was suspended above water. While Vishal failed to complete the stunt, Meheck took 10 minutes. On the other hand, Divyanka finished the task in three minutes 36 seconds.

Last week Nikki Tamboli was evicted from the show, but she returned on Saturday.