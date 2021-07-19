Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Pens Apology After Getting Evicted

Nikki shared a video of one of the stunts. She was asked to enter a water tank filled with fish. Even though Nikki attempted the task she could not complete it as she was scared. "#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt", Nikki wrote in her note.

She added, "It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.. See you all for my next super soon!"

Nikki Tamboli had travelled to South Africa with the other contestants for the show.