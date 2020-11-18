'KBC 12' Winner Mohita on How Amitabh Bachchan Kept His Promise

Mohita Sharma, a confident 30-year-old, relied on her civil service exam knowledge to answer one question after another in Kaun Banega Crorepati. Her knowledge paid off as she became the winner of this season. Mohita, who is currently posted in Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) in Bari Brahmana, Samba, spoke to The Quint about how she prepared for the game.

KBC happened to Mohita by chance. It was actually her husband’s wish to be a part of the show, and he had been trying his luck since 2000. This time, he asked Mohita to register and she got chosen.

Mohita spoke about the reaction of her family when they got to know she would take part in KBC. The ASP also opened up on how Big B is a man of his word and what she appreciates about him.

Watch the video to find out more.