BJP MLA Seeks Police Action Against Big B Over a 'KBC' Question

The question was asked during Friday's Karamveer special episode. Quint Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati. | (Photo Courtesy: Sony TV) TV The question was asked during Friday's Karamveer special episode.

A BJP MLA in Maharashtra approached the police station seeking action against Amitabh Bachchan and makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus, as per a report by PTI. On Tuesday, Abhimanyu Pawar, a BJP legislator from Ausa in Latur district, said in a complaint to Latur SP that action should be taken against Bachchan and Sony TV over a question asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode.

Posting a copy of his letter to the police official on Twitter, Pawar wrote, "Kaun Banega Crorepati attempted to insult Hindus and create a discord between Hindus and Buddhists, who have been living in harmony".

The episode had social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni in the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and the question asked was: "On 25th December 1927, Dr B R Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options were Vishnu Purana, Bhagavad Gita, Rigved and Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer Amitabh Bachchan said, "In 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies". To which Pawar wrote in his police complaint, "All the four options pertained to the Hindu religion. It is clear that the motive behind this question was to hurt the sentiments of Hindus". The MLA further said, "This question spreads the message that Hindu religious scriptures are meant for burning and triggers enmity between Hindus and followers of Buddhism". The KBC question drew flak online, with many accusing the show of running a "leftist propaganda". (With inputs from PTI)