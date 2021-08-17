Some of Us From Indian Idol Wish To Buy Houses in The Same Complex: Pawandeep

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand was recently announced the winner of Indian Idol 12. Apart from the trophy, the singer received a car and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
After his win, Pawandeep speaks to The Quint about the composers and singers he wants to work with, how he plans to stay in touch with the co-contestants and more.
Excerpts from the interview:
Who are the top three music composers you wish to work with?
Pawandeep Rajan: I would love to work with A R Rahman, Pritam and Jeet Ganguly.
Who are the singers you want to work with?
Pawandeep Rajan: I am looking forward to working with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. However, it's actually unfair to take names because every singer is a legend, and if I get opportunity to work with any of them I would be grateful.
Now that you have won 'Indian Idol 12', is there any wish you would like to fulfil?
Pawandeep Rajan: First, I want to take my parents on a world tour. Given a chance, I would also love to record my parents' duet song. Apart from that, I want my sister to have a good training in music so that she can get ready for the future. And last but not the least, I want to leave for Kedarnath as soon as possible.
Pawandeep Rajan with his mother on the sets of Indian Idol 12.
Pawandeep Rajan and his sister.
We have seen that you and your 'Indian Idol 12' co-contestants were almost like a family. Now that the show is over how do you all plan to stay in touch?
Pawandeep Rajan: We have all spent so much time together, be it on the set or in the hotel. Now, six-seven of us are planning to buy houses in the same building in Mumbai. We also plan to set up a studio so that we can jam together. Because only the lucky ones get to have such good friends, who are also great singers. We hope we can do some good work together.
Pawandeep Rajan recently won Indian Idol 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined