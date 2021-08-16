Pawandeep Rajan From Uttarakhand Wins 'Indian Idol 12'

Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 on Sunday. He won a trophy, a car and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively. They were given a cheque of ₹5 lakh each. Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro, the third and the fourth runners-up respectively, won a cheque of ₹ 3 lakh each.