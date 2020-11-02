Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Call Out Kavita For Remarks Against Eijaz

Kavita Kaushik said she had fed Eijaz during lockdown. Quint Entertainment Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) TV Kavita Kaushik said she had fed Eijaz during lockdown.

A number of former Bigg Boss contestants, including Ajaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Priya Malik, Kashmera Shah and Bandgi Kalra, called out Kavita Kaushik for her remarks against Eijaz Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During Sunday's episode, Kavita told host Salman Khan that Eijaz is not her friend and she agreed to be in his list of contacts only because he had no one else. Kavita also said that during lockdown Eijaz had called her saying he had run out of food and she cooked for him out of humanity.

Eijaz was visibly upset and apologised to Kavita for calling her a friend. Kavita's remarks not only irked Khan but other housemates as well. Pavitra Punia, Shardul Thakur, Nikki Tamboli said it was wrong of Kavita to discuss Eijaz's personal problems on national television. Extending support to Eijaz Khan, Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah tweeted, "What happened with #EijazKhan probably happened with more than half the planet. I empathise with him. @Iamkavitak just made you a top contender for the trophy EK. The sympathy of the world is with you after today s episode".

"Unbelievable! My blood boils after seeing today’s episode! #EijazKhan is a wonderful human being I’m his co-star have worked with him and I’m his FRIEND!", tweeted Srishty Rode.

Ajaz Khan said it was quite cheap of Kavita Kaushik to brag about cooking for someone during times of need. "Kavita jee ko itna Gurur kis Cheez Ka hai ? Kya Aap Ek Dost Ko bure Waqt me Khana Khilayi Ho to Is Baat Ko Aap National Tv Pe Bolte Huwe bahot Choti lag rahi ho . Ya main Ye Kahunga Aap Choti ho. B Strong Eijaz", Ajaz tweeted.

Priya Malik slammed Kavita for making a mockery of someone's mental health. "You don't help someone and then make a mockery out of it on national television. #KavitaKaushik was wrong to talk about #EijazKhan 's mental health. The words were wrong so was the intent. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020".

Bandgi wrote that she doesn't want Kavita on the show anymore.

Kavita, along with Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik, have been nominated this week. Salman Khan also announced that there will be double evictions this week.