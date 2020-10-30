'BB14' Day 22 : Eijaz Breaks Down After Fight With Kavita

The captaincy task offered an opportunity for the contestants to make promises, some of which they honoured and some they didn't. We saw a few contestants attempting to form allies and some from the red zone trying to get assurance from the prospective captain to rescue them. Kavita Kaushik, who was adjudged captain of the house some time back, is out of the game already.

Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode saw Kavita blast Eijaz for calling her his best friend. Kavita said she never had any relationship with Eijaz outside the house and also claimed she wasn't being able to forge bonds with other housemates as they had formed preconceived notions because of Eijaz. When Eijaz questioned Kavita she walked off. Upset at these allegations, Eijaz broke down in front of Nikki.

Amidst the ongoing madness, Bigg Boss added a twist to the day by announcing the ’Tabaadla’ procedure. In this task, the red zone and green zone contestants had to sit with their backs to each other in spinning chairs and convince other housemates on why they deserved to switch to the green zone. Nikki and Kavita were put up against each other, whereas Rahul and Jasmine had to face one another. Each one of them put forth his/her arguments while putting the other contestant down.