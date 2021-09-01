Bigg Boss OTT: Here's Why Divya Agarwal is Loved by Fans But Hated by Housemates

Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines and even trending on social media, thanks to one contestant - Divya Agarwal. Divya may not have any friends inside the house, but outside her fans are rooting for her. Every other day we see some hashtag trending on Twitter - be it Ace it like Divya or Queen Divya Agarwal or Divya Agarwal Army.

Here are three reasons why Divya is disliked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and three reasons why the audience loves and supports her.