Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Sees ‘No Scope’ for Friendship With Shamita Shetty

Divya Agarwal chose to 'block' Shamita Shetty during a task in Bigg Boss OTT.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT began with the contestants meeting the guest celebrity Sunny Leone. Sunny gave the contestants a task wherein they had to pick out a co-contestant they want to befriend, and whom they would want to block.
When Sunny Leone called Divya Agarwal forward, she chose Moose Jattana to be friends with, and decided to block Shamita Shetty. Divya and Shamita were friends earlier.
Divya justified her choice of blocking her former friend Shamita Shetty by saying that she wasn't able to trust Shetty despite being good friends during the first week. She added that this mistrust led to many other things. Divya also said that she will never be friends with Shamita Shetty again, "There's no scope of us getting back to being friends."
Divya Agarwal went on to say that she tried to be friends with Shamita but didn't see any reciprocal effort from Shamita’s end, and hence decided to ‘block’ the connection.
When it was Shamita Shetty's turn to pick contestants, she also decided to 'block' Divya. The actor explained, "I don't trust her, I felt a certain amount of pain when our friendship ended and I am entitled to feel it. I tried to be friends with her because of Raqesh but I couldn't continue doing it.”
During his turn, contestant Millind Gaba chose his former connection Neha Bhasin to be friends with. Neha Bhasin was driven to tears and hugged him, accepting his friendship. The singer said that her friendship with Gaba isn't limited to the confines of the Bigg Boss house.
Neha further said that she wouldn't forget the things Gaba said about her but she could 'let go' of the hate because she felt his offer of friendship was sincere.
