Bigg Boss 15: Housemates Vote Out Vidhi Pandya And Donal Bisht

Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In the latest Bigg Boss 15 episode, two contestants had to leave the show. Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got eliminated by the housemates.
Bigg Boss reprimanded the contestants for breaking rules and not following the given orders. As a result, Bigg Boss punished them by locking the main BB house. All the participants who were allowed to stay inside the main house had to pack their bags and move to the jungle area.
That wasn't the end of the punishment. Bigg Boss opened the exit door and asked the contestants to nominate two people who did not contribute anything to the show. The majority took Vidhi and Donal's names.
Before leaving the house Donal said, "I don't know who likes me, but I love everyone. I have no hard feelings for anyone". After the elimination, Umar Riaz broke down. He told Donal and Vidhi, "“It’s a hard decision but I actually wanted to build a connection with Donal, at least a friendship. It had to be mutual.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)