Bigg Boss 15: Here's Why Karan Kundrra Apologized to Shamita Shetty

Nishant told Pratik , “You are doing the right thing, but be conscious.” Shamita lost her patience and yelled at Nishant. In return Nishant told her, “Shut Up”. He also said that she has to take decisions with their consent. Then Shamita shouted at Nishant and said, “You don’t have the ba**s to say anything to pratik”. She even claimed she was hurt by the way Nishant and Pratik behaved with her.

Karan then apologised to Shamita. He said that it was a part of his game plan, but she got into this because she was in Pratik’s team. Shamita told Karan, “Usko(Nishant) Pratik ke good books mein rehna hai to who usko kuch nehi bolta. Sahi baat pe bolna hota hai fir bhi nahi bolta (Nishant wants to be in Pratik's good books so he won’t say anything to Pratik).”