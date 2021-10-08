Bigg Boss 15: Here's Why Karan Kundrra Apologized to Shamita Shetty

Karan Kundrra apologised to Shamita Shetty in a recent Bigg Boss 15 episode.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra recently apologised to his housemate Shamita Shetty for targeting her, and she fought with Nishant Bhat.
Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant and Shamita are currently living inside the Bigg Boss house, while other contestants have been ordered to stay in the garden area that has been converted into a jungle. Shamita asked Nishant to convince Pratik about why he must not betray his group.
Nishant told Pratik , “You are doing the right thing, but be conscious.” Shamita lost her patience and yelled at Nishant. In return Nishant told her, “Shut Up”. He also said that she has to take decisions with their consent. Then Shamita shouted at Nishant and said, “You don’t have the ba**s to say anything to pratik”. She even claimed she was hurt by the way Nishant and Pratik behaved with her.
Karan then apologised to Shamita. He said that it was a part of his game plan, but she got into this because she was in Pratik’s team. Shamita told Karan, “Usko(Nishant) Pratik ke good books mein rehna hai to who usko kuch nehi bolta. Sahi baat pe bolna hota hai fir bhi nahi bolta (Nishant wants to be in Pratik's good books so he won’t say anything to Pratik).”
Karan then told Shamita, “I have been trying my best to irritate you and we wanted to see your reaction after your breakdown. But that does not mean I don’t want to be in your good books. We wanted Pratik to react violently. He controlled his anger later, but he reacted exactly as we wanted him to.”
He added, “Everyone was focused on you. We wanted to see how you react and then make use of the domino effect.” Shamita also said that, going ahead, she won’t support Nishant and Pratik and will play her individual game.
