'Bigg Boss 14': Vikas Gupta Reveals He Was Rs 1.8 Crores in Debt

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta got candid about the various problems he has been facing in his personal life on a recent episode of the reality show which aired on 26 January. He spoke about past relationships, his family and financial issues with fellow contestants Abhinav, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.
When Aly advised him not to go against his own mother, Vikas said, "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said, ‘Agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge.’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media.) I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!"
He also explained why he asked his mother to leave his house. He said that he had reached a point where he could no longer afford to pay for her medical treatment. When he called her to tell her he would have to sell his house to pay off his debts, she allegedly said, "I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later."
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 contestants Arshi and Devoleena said they were of the opinion that Vikas wasn't being wise by divulging details about his personal struggles.
