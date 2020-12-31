Vikas Gupta's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Family Rift

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother Sharda Gupta has opened up about her son's estrangement from the family. In a statement posted on social media, she dismissed rumours that they had a falling out due to Vikas' sexual orientation.
Vikas had claimed in an earlier interview with ETimes that his mother and brother distanced themselves from him because they were "embarrassed" after he came out to them as bisexual.
Sharda went on allege that Vikas had "cast aspersions" on his family forcing her to break her silence. "We didn't want to paint a bad picture of him in the media," she said adding, "We had decided to give him due respect but he couldn't allow us our peace."
On a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Vikas was seen telling contestant Arshi Khan that his mother had recently come to Mumbai from Dehradun to meet his brother Siddharth on his birthday but did not meet Vikas. A few episodes prior, Vikas had claimed that he had been in a relationship with a former Bigg Boss contestant for a year and a half. He alleged that the contestant had "ruined" his life.
