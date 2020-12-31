Vikas Gupta's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Family Rift

Vikas had claimed in an earlier interview with ETimes that his mother and brother distanced themselves from him because they were "embarrassed" after he came out to them as bisexual.

Sharda went on allege that Vikas had "cast aspersions" on his family forcing her to break her silence. "We didn't want to paint a bad picture of him in the media," she said adding, "We had decided to give him due respect but he couldn't allow us our peace."