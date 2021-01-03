Bigg Boss 14: Salman Pulls up Rubina for Using 'Abusive Gesture'

Saturday's (2 January) Bigg Boss 14 episode saw host Salman Khan pull up contestants for their words and actions. The first participant to face his wrath was Jasmin Bhasin. After that a clip was played showing Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan's ugly spat, wherein the former was seen showing a gesture to Arshi. Salman asked Rubina about it and also slammed her for trying to implement unnecessary rules like ‘no talking after the lights went out’.

Rubina tried to justify that her gesture didn’t mean anything and she was just using it to irritate Arshi. But Salman wasn’t pleased with her and said that she tried to implicate it for something else because she was on national television.