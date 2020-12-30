'Bigg Boss 14': Rakhi Injures Herself After Fight With Jasmin

A fight between Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin got ugly on a recent episode of Bigg Boss, which aired on 29 December. Rakhi and Aly began yelling at each other after the latter objected to her saying, "Whoever stole my coffee, may he/she die." Both Aly and Jasmin admonished Rakhi for using inappropriate language. When Rakhi refused to back down, Jasmin became incensed and asked her whether she had gone mad and deserved to be sent to a mental asylum.
Later, Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli began playing with a mask that Rakhi had used in an earlier task. Jasmin then tried to stuff the mask onto Rakhi's head causing the latter to hit her head on the table. Rakhi began crying and shouting that she was badly injured. Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya and Sonali Phogat tended to her while Nikki, Jasmin and Rubina insisted that she was just throwing a tantrum.
Rakhi was attended to by a doctor and was heard telling Vikas that she thought Jasmin shouldn't be evicted but she must be punished. Bigg Boss chided Jasmin for her behaviour but said that no action would be taken against her as she hadn't intended on hurting Rakhi.
Published: undefined