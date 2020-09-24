Haven’t Taken a Break Like This in 30 Years: Salman Khan

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is all set to start. In the press conference that Colors TV hosted on Thursday (24 September), Salman Khan took the platform to share that he has been painting, cooking and planting through this entire year. Assuring Bigg Boss fans he said that this season will not fall short of any experience. “I have lost three people close to me during this time. A lot of people have lost their jobs as well,” said Salman Khan. "I was lucky that I was at the farm and chose to be there because my parents live in the same building as me," said Khan. Speaking about resuming shoot during the coronavirus pandemic, Salman said, "I am scared of shooting right now though all safety precautions are in place".

The Experience of BB14 House

From a restaurant, a spa to a theatre and a mall inside the house, the Bigg Boss house is grander this time. Introducing the concept of the show, Salman Khan said that this experience will be different from anything that the audience have seen before.

Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 14.

The dining area

The spa.

The shopping centre.

Bigg Boss 14 sets.

What‘s Different This Time in 'BB14'?

This season, viewers will be allowed a 24-hour prior access to a fresh episode through VOOT. Manisha Sharma, Colors TV’s chief content officer, explained that there are about 100 cameramen capturing housemates 24 hours. Salman and Manisha also took the platform during the launch of the show to explain how it isn't scripted. “It’s not scripted. How can we script who cries when? It's impossible to write a script for 100 days. This is a captive reality show where allegiances change all the time,” Manisha said. The crew of the show will be tested regularly. The housemates have already been tested and have been in quarantine before going inside the house. ”We have taken all the possible precautions,” said Manisha Sharma.

The Concept of BB14

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who will be one of the contestants this year, joined the press conference. “I will handle the contestants because I have been following the show for a long time,” said Kumar Sanu's son. Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla also joined the press conference. The three actors will also be associated with Bigg Boss 14 but they chose to not disclose what they will be doing in this season of Bigg Boss.