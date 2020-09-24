Karan Patel to Tina Datta: Likely Participants for 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on 3 October. Quint Entertainment Tina Datta and Karan Patel are likely to be part of Bigg Boss 14. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on 3 October.

The hugely popular show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its 14th season. The show is all set to premiere on 3 October and there are already a number of speculations about the participants who will be part of the game this year. Like every year, the participants will officially be announced during the premiere of the show. However, several names are doing the rounds for a tentative list. Here looking at who all are likely to be part of Bigg Boss 14.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta.

The TV actor, best known for her role in Uttaran, has also featured on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tina Datta has been part of popular shows such as Shani and Dayan.

Naina Singh

Naina Singh

Naina Singh has been known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from that she has also won the reality show Splitsvilla. Buzz about Naina joining Bigg Boss started when she quit Kumkum Bhagya. Keeping the speculations alive, the actor had told Times of India, “It’s never about strategies. It’s about how truthful you are to yourself, and how honestly you want to portray yourself in front of the audience.”

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin had visited the Bigg Boss house last year as a friend of season winner Sidharth Shukla. Recently seen in Naagin, Jasmin has also been a part of the show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya

As per a report by India Today, singer and Indian Idol winner Rahul Vaidya has been confirmed as a participant of Bigg Boss this year. Rahul had a few successful stint in shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli

South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli has starred in films such as Thipparaa Meesam, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and the popular Kanchana 3.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel

Karan Patel recently became popular as Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's hugely popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Speculations about him joining Bigg Boss began after it was announced that Kasautii will be going off air from next month. Karan Patel was seen in two reality shows earlier this year - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in which he was the runner-up, and a spin-off titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's Kavyanjali. Eijaz has also featured in popular shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kesar and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka. An India Today report claimed he has been confirmed for Bigg Boss 14.

Gia Manek

Gia is best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathya. An Indian Express report has said she signed a contract for Bigg Boss recently.

Neha Sharma

Neha made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook. Neha has also starred in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum.

Pavitra Punia

Currently seen as Timansa Pari on the TV show Baalveer, Pavitra began her journey with MTV Splitsvilla in 2009. She made her TV debut with Love U Zindagi and starred opposite Sidharth Shukla.

Jaan Kumar Sanu