Vikas Gupta Opens Up About Relationship With Bigg Boss Contestant

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta is set to stir up more drama in the house. In a recent promotional video for the show, he can be seen sharing an emotional confession with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and other contestants.

Speaking about a past relationship with a former Bigg Boss contestant he says, "I have never revealed his name before but now I will. He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came to this show (Bigg Boss)."