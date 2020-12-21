Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah Evicted; Aly Goni Loses Captaincy

Kashmera Shah, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a participant a couple of weeks back, was evicted on Sunday's (20 December) Weekend Ka Vaar episode after she received the lowest number of votes.

Before leaving the house Shah said that she was not as funny as Rakhi Sawant or a troublemaker like Arshi Khan. She added that she is not someone who can get along with everyone as well as Manu Punjabi, so that's why her journey came to an end on the show.