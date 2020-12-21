Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah Evicted; Aly Goni Loses Captaincy

Kashmera Shah, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a participant a couple of weeks back, was evicted on Sunday's (20 December) Weekend Ka Vaar episode after she received the lowest number of votes.
Before leaving the house Shah said that she was not as funny as Rakhi Sawant or a troublemaker like Arshi Khan. She added that she is not someone who can get along with everyone as well as Manu Punjabi, so that's why her journey came to an end on the show.
The other contestants nominated last week were Abhinav Shukla, Manu, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi and Arshi.
On the other hand, host Salman Khan pulled up the other contestants for giving up the captaincy for Aly Goni and helping him win the task. Salman also said Aly has been getting everything very easily. Saying this he expelled Aly from the captaincy and made Rubina Dilaik the new captain. Salman said since Rubina always finds faults in others, the captaincy will give other housemates a chance to see how well she fulfils her responsibilities.
Since Aly had won the captaincy task earlier, immunity for the week will stay with him.
