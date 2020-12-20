Kamya & Devoleena Love Rakhi Sawant's Antics on 'Bigg Boss 14'

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan called out Rakhi Sawant for allegedly abusing Nikki Tamboli. Salman said she is an entertaining participant, but the use of abusive words cuts short her footage that can be aired on TV. “You are getting carried away. You abuse, people laugh and you believe it is fun and continue,” the host said.

To which Rakhi started crying and replied, “I never abuse. I have no clue what happened. I was staring into space and somehow, used abusive words. I swear to God I never use abusive words.” Salman then asked her to have control over her language.